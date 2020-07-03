French Court Rejects New Inquiry Into Death That Sparked Rwanda Genocide: Lawyers
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:58 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A Paris appeals court has rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 death of Rwanda's president Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked a genocide that killed 800,000 people, lawyers said Friday.
Families of those who died along with Habyarimana when his plane was downed will appeal the decision to France's supreme court, their lawyers announced.