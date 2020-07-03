UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Rejects New Inquiry Into Death That Sparked Rwanda Genocide: Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:58 PM

French court rejects new inquiry into death that sparked Rwanda genocide: lawyers

A Paris appeals court has rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 death of Rwanda's president Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked a genocide that killed 800,000 people, lawyers said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A Paris appeals court has rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 death of Rwanda's president Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked a genocide that killed 800,000 people, lawyers said Friday.

Families of those who died along with Habyarimana when his plane was downed will appeal the decision to France's supreme court, their lawyers announced.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lawyers France Died Paris Rwanda Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on I ..

48 minutes ago

NUST partnered with Huawei to launch First SDN Pro ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain supports Saudi security and stability

1 hour ago

Kite flying banned in Islamabad for two months

58 minutes ago

Name of New French Prime Minister to Be Announced ..

58 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Probing WWII Murde ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.