French Court Rules Against Ukrainian Oligarch Extradition - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The Chambery Court of Appeal has decided not to extradite Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, who was arrested in Courchevel in late December, the Dauphine libere newspaper reported on Thursday

According to the verdict, the requesting state, Ukraine, is currently "at war," and cannot conduct an investigation that would guarantee fundamental freedoms. The Chambery's prosecutor general did not appeal the decision, according to the newspaper.

On December 29, Chambery prosecutor's office told RIA Novosti that Zhevago had been arrested in Courchevel and was awaiting a court hearing on his extradition to Ukraine.

On January 6, Zhevago was released on $1 million bail, he could not leave France and had to check in with police three times a week.

In November 2022, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation filed several criminal charges against Zhevago who was not in Ukraine at the moment, his mining companies were searched. Zhevago was charged with secretly working for Russia and nearly $270 million (10 billion hryvnia) tax evasion.�As the Finance and Credit bank owner, Zhevago was also sued by the Ukrainian�Deposit Guarantee Fund on compensation of losses of nearly 46 billion hryvnia to the bank and its creditors.

