UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Sentences Fillon To Five Years In Jail Over Fake Job Scandal - Reports

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

French Court Sentences Fillon to Five Years in Jail Over Fake Job Scandal - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A court in Paris sentenced ex-French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Monday to five years in prison, with three of them suspended, on charges related to the fake job scandal, BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The court found Fillon guilty of embezzling state funds.

His wife, Penelope, received a three-year suspended sentence for being complicit in the case.

The scandal erupted during the 2017 presidential campaign, when Canard enchaine satirical weekly newspaper reported that Penelope had been receiving salary as her husband's parliamentary aide for eight years despite performing no duties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Wife Job Paris 2017 Court

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

26 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

37 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

56 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

National Assembly passes federal budget 2020-21 ha ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.