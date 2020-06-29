French Court Sentences Fillon to Five Years in Jail Over Fake Job Scandal - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A court in Paris sentenced ex-French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Monday to five years in prison, with three of them suspended, on charges related to the fake job scandal, BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The court found Fillon guilty of embezzling state funds.

His wife, Penelope, received a three-year suspended sentence for being complicit in the case.

The scandal erupted during the 2017 presidential campaign, when Canard enchaine satirical weekly newspaper reported that Penelope had been receiving salary as her husband's parliamentary aide for eight years despite performing no duties.