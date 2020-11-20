UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Slaps Pilot With 38-euro Fine For Mont Blanc Landing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:09 AM

French court slaps pilot with 38-euro fine for Mont Blanc landing

A Swiss pilot who landed his plane near the summit of Mont Blanc last year was fined 38 euros ($45), prosecutors said Thursday, disappointing hopes for a deterrent message against anarchic behaviour on Europe's highest peak

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A Swiss pilot who landed his plane near the summit of Mont Blanc last year was fined 38 Euros ($45), prosecutors said Thursday, disappointing hopes for a deterrent message against anarchic behaviour on Europe's highest peak.

The court in Bonneville in the Haute-Savoie department, home to Mont Blanc, had levied "the maximum possible fine" for the minor offence of landing outside a permitted zone, prosecutor Patrice Guigon told AFP.

Judges did not uphold the more serious charge of failing to meet safety standards in the aircraft, which was not carrying oxygen tanks.

The pilot and a companion touched down just east of the 4,800-metre (16,000 feet) summit in June 2019, hoping to make a quick trip to the top.

But as they were climbing, officers from France's mountain police brigade spotted the plane where they had left it at a spot 350 metres below the peak.

While the pilot's Geneva flying club said the experienced airman had put the machine down at the "Dome du Gouter", a permitted landing zone not far from the summit, police found it was actually 1.6 kilometres away.

The pilot told the court he hadn't wanted to land there as he had spotted groups of roped-together climbers from the air.

Related Topics

Police Europe France Fine Geneva June 2019 From Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

41 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID ..

1 minute ago

UAE Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 2 pct to A ..

1 hour ago

Over 75% Americans Believe US Divided on Important ..

1 minute ago

Jones queries Ireland's ability to 'dominate' Engl ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan Cabinet approves recruitment of 2000 t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.