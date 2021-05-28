The Paris court of appeals will rule on the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik on June 24, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday from the courtroom

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Paris court of appeals will rule on the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik on June 24, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday from the courtroom.

"The decision will be announced on June 24 at 9:00 [7:00 GMT]," the judge said at the hearing.

Earlier in the day, Vinnik's lawyer, Frederic Belot, demanded that his client receive 5 million euro ($6 million) in moral compensation, as he has been isolated from the world since 2017, lost his wife to cancer while in custody, and been unable to see his children. The defense team also demanded that money laundering accusations against Vinnik and a fine of 100,000 Euros, imposed by the court initially, be canceled.

On Thursday, the prosecution asked to decrease the fine and admitted that the Russian national had nothing to do with the Locky ransomware which wrought havoc on many companies in France.

However, it also asked the court to uphold a money laundering charge against Vinnik, as well as a five-year prison sentence.

Vinnik was detained during a holiday with his family in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which has accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through the cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e without receiving a license from the American authorities. France also filed charges against Vinnik; however, his lawyer claimed that this was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses. On January 23, 2020, he was extradited to France.