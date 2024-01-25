Open Menu

French Court To Rule On Controversial Immigration Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) France's highest constitutional authority is on Thursday to issue a keenly-awaited verdict on whether an immigration bill adopted under pressure from the far-right is in line with its basic law.

The bill is a flagship reform of President Emmanuel Macron's second term but its text, hardened under pressure from the right, caused a revolt among lawmakers from the ruling party.

The proposed legislation makes access to family reunification and social benefits tougher, introduces immigration quotas determined by parliament and includes measures for dual-national convicts being stripped of their French nationality.

Trade unions and associations called for fresh protests on Thursday, after tens of thousands of people took to the streets across France at the weekend.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a champion of the bill, has acknowledged that certain "measures are manifestly and clearly contrary to the constitution.

"

In an effort to calm tensions and find a solution, Macron submitted the legislation to the Constitutional Council for review. But he also defended the bill, saying it was needed to reduce illegal immigration and to facilitate the integration of documented arrivals.

The Council has the power to strike out some or all of the legislation if deemed out of step with the constitution.

French daily Le Monde said: "While a censure of the entire law is considered unlikely, many experts expect a partial censure."

Dozens of NGOs have slammed what they described as potentially the "most regressive" immigration law in decades.

