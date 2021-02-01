UrduPoint.com
French Court To Try 3 Suspects Of Failed Twin Terror Attack - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:28 PM

France's Special Assize Court, responsible for the most serious offenses, on Monday will try three people suspected of plotting two terrorist attacks, which were thwarted with the help of cyber infiltration and an undercover agent, the Le Monde newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) France's Special Assize Court, responsible for the most serious offenses, on Monday will try three people suspected of plotting two terrorist attacks, which were thwarted with the help of cyber infiltration and an undercover agent, the Le Monde newspaper reported.

Those standing trial were put in custody as a result of a counter-terrorism operation, launched in 2016, when the French intelligence services became aware that a high-ranking representative of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) was seeking to acquire weapons in France. A cyber patroller from the country's General Directorate of Internal Security agency (DGSI) with a code name "Ulysses" hacked an encrypted messaging system in Telegram and contacted the IS official, pretending to be an aspiring terrorist.

The DGSI agent followed the jihadist representative's instructions on obtaining and hiding weapons in the Montmorency Forest located in a Paris suburb until mid-summer, when the terrorist instructor ordered the agent to take action with the arms himself, a move he refused.

In November 2016, the investigators found that the terrorists had recruited another person to obtain and use the weapons hidden by the undercover agent back in spring. The suspect was a Moroccan and is the one to stand trial on Monday.

The other two suspects of French origin were put in custody several days later on the same allegation based on the evidence gleaned from several decoded messages, where the police found directions to the same hidden weapons.

According to the investigators, the virtual link between all the tried suspects under the name of "Sayyaf" was Salah Eddine Gourmet, a French national holding one of the highest ranks in the IS, who is believed to have been killed by the US army in 2016.

