French Court to Try Ex-Employee of Elysee Palace for Violence Against Protesters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Alexandre Benalla, French President Emmanuel Macron's former security aide, will stand trial over violence against protesters in May 2018 alongside a politician and two police officials, with the first hearing scheduled for May 4, Franceinfo reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the investigation.

Benalla was fired from the French presidency in summer 2018 after he was caught on tape beating demonstrators at a protest on May 1, 2018, while impersonating a policeman. The former security aide faced several charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorization, concealing video materials, and breaching professional secrecy.

Benalla claimed he attempted to assist the security forces to confront offenders.

The upcoming hearing on the case will also try Vincent Crase, ex-member of La Republique en Marche party, led by Macron, and two police officials. The latter is implicated in providing unauthorized access to video materials.