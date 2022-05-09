UrduPoint.com

French Court Upholds Fake-job Verdict Against Former PM Fillon

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 07:26 PM

French court upholds fake-job verdict against former PM Fillon

A French appeals court on Monday upheld a conviction against former right-wing prime minister Francois Fillon for providing a fake parliamentary assistant job to his wife that saw her paid millions of euros in public funds

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A French appeals court on Monday upheld a conviction against former right-wing prime minister Francois Fillon for providing a fake parliamentary assistant job to his wife that saw her paid millions of Euros in public funds.

But the court trimmed his sentence to four years in prison with three suspended -- down from five years with three suspended when he was first found guilty in 2020 over a scandal that derailed Fillon's presidential ambitions.

His wife Penelope Fillon was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for the embezzlement charge, down from three years suspended, and the court maintained fines of 375,000 euros for each of them.

They were also ordered to repay 800,000 euros ($845,000) to the lower-house National Assembly, which reimbursed Penelope for the job as Fillon's assistant, and which was a civil plaintiff in the case.

Under French sentencing guidelines, it is unlikely that Fillon will spend any time behind bars, and can be ordered instead to wear an ankle-bracelet.

The couple, which insisted during the Paris appeals court trial that Penelope had done genuine constituency work, was not in court for the verdict.

At the November appeals hearing, prosecutors said there was clear evidence that Fillon and his stand-in as MP for the Sarthe department, Marc Joulaud, employed Fillon's wife Penelope in an "intangible" or "tenuous" role as a parliamentary assistant between 1998 and 2013.

The court upheld the original three-year suspended sentence for Joulaud.

Related Topics

Hearing National Assembly Prime Minister Scandal Wife Job Paris November 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to tak ..

On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to take cover during strike: EU offi ..

28 seconds ago
 Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth mill ..

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions

30 seconds ago
 All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination ..

All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination in Balochistan: Controller

31 seconds ago
 Rana Sanaullah hopes Punjab governor to be changed ..

Rana Sanaullah hopes Punjab governor to be changed in line with Constitution

34 seconds ago
 5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

10 minutes ago
 Mazari's letter, a bid to invite foreign intervent ..

Mazari's letter, a bid to invite foreign intervention to weaken blasphemy law: T ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.