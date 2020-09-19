French COVID-19 Cases Jump by Single-Day Record of 13,215 - Public Health Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) France's COVID-19 case total has jumped by a single-day record of 13,215 on Friday, the country's Public Health Agency said.

The latest increase is a significant rise from the 10,593 new positive tests announced on Thursday, as the European country struggles to contain its second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

France's COVID-19 case total is now in excess of 428,600, and more than 31,200 people have died due to complications from the disease.

The single-day increase to the death toll on Friday was 123, the agency said, although the cumulative death toll of 31,249 is 154 higher than the figure provided one day ago.

Tougher social distancing regulations, including a limit on the size of public gatherings and the sale of alcohol after 18:00 GMT, were introduced in the southern French city of Nice on Friday amid the surge in cases. The government is also reportedly planning to tighten measures in the city of Lyon in the coming days.