French COVID-19 Vaccine Sanofi To Be Ready In December - Company's President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

French COVID-19 Vaccine Sanofi to Be Ready in December - Company's President

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The coronavirus vaccine currently being developed by French pharma giant Sanofi is expected to rolled out in December when its phase 3 clinical trials must have been completed, Olivier Bogillot, the company's president, told the France Inter radio broadcaster on Monday.

Secretary of State for European Affairs in the French government Clement Beaune said in April that the vaccine might be ready by the fall.

"This will be in December," Bogillot said when asked when the vaccine will be available.

The vaccine candidate, which uses messenger RNA, or mRNA, is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials, which was launched in late May, the company's president added.

It will be administered in two-dose regimen for those who have never been vaccinated and one-dose regimen for those already immunized against COVID-19, the president said.

Besides the mRNA vaccine candidate, Sanofi is also engaged in the development of two more vaccines ” with the UK-based GSK drugmaker, and US-based pharmaceutical firm Translate Bio.

