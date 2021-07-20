UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Covid Cases Rising At Unprecedented Rate: Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:08 PM

French Covid cases rising at unprecedented rate: health minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Tuesday that new Covid-19 infections were increasing at an unprecedented rate due to the Delta variant after cases hit 18,000 in the last 24 hours

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Tuesday that new Covid-19 infections were increasing at an unprecedented rate due to the Delta variant after cases hit 18,000 in the last 24 hours.

Referring to the latest figures while speaking in parliament, he said: "That means we have an increase in the spread of the virus of around 150 percent in the last week: we've never seen that, neither with Covid (the original form), nor the British variant, nor the South African or the Brazilian one."

Related Topics

Parliament

Recent Stories

After conquering Earth, Bezos completes new missio ..

3 minutes ago

Tehran imposes curbs as Iran's Covid cases hit all ..

3 minutes ago

South Korean climber and skier Kim Hong-Bin, 57, d ..

8 minutes ago

Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadko ..

8 minutes ago

Fawad rebukes Sindh for suppressing journalists

8 minutes ago

CM Sindh, PPP leaders patronizing land grabbers: H ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.