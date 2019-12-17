French crowds march as government stands firm on pension reform

Tens of thousands of protesters hit French streets on Tuesday in a pensions reform standoff that has sparked nearly two weeks of crippling transport strikes, raising the spectre of mass travel chaos over the Christmas holiday

Teachers, hospital workers and other public employees joined transport workers for the third day of marches since the dispute began on December 5, demanding the government abandon its plan.

Police said 14,000 rallied in Nantes and nearly 11,000 in Montpellier ahead of a Paris demonstration expected later on Tuesday.

The hard-line CGT union said electricity workers cut power to some 50,000 homes near Bordeaux and 40,000 in Lyon overnight as part of the protest, warning that bigger cuts could follow.

The Eiffel Tower was closed because of the protest and police were on high alert -- wary of a repeat of earlier marches when shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire.