MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) French culture and economy ministers, Franck Riester and Bruno Le Maire, will visit Russia before the end of the year, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said Monday.

"There will be two more visits by the end of the year, the culture minister's visit, which I am especially happy about because we somehow do not develop much of this area, although the relations between major cultural institutions are very important. For five years, the minister of culture has not come to Russia. And finally, an annual event will be held - a CEFIC meeting of the ministers of economy.

Projects will be discussed not only in the oil and gas sector, but also in the field of joint promotion of tourism, digital technologies," the ambassador said, speaking at the presentation of the annual "Russia 2019" report.

Earlier, it was reported that the Franco-Russian Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Council (CEFIC) meeting, chaired by the Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and by his French counterpart Le Maire, would be held on December 10.