French Culture Minister Arrives in Kiev on Her First Ever Visit to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak arrived in Kiev on Thursday as part of her first official visit to Ukraine, her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksandr Tkachenko, said.

"We welcome out close friend, France's culture minister Rima Abdul Malak in Kiev.

It is her first visit to us," Tkachenko said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian culture minister added that, together with his French colleague, he had visited the "Ukraine - Crucifixion" exhibition at the World War II museum.

Rima Abdul Malak was appointed the country's culture minister in May 2022. Prior to that, she served as an adviser on cultural affairs and communications to French President Emmanuel Macron.