French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Visit Moscow in December

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) French Culture Minister Franck Riester said on Tuesday that he plans to visit Moscow in December.

"At the end of the year I will go to Russia. There is currently close cooperation between France and Russia [in the field of culture]...

I will go to Moscow in December," Riester said at the second annual Paris Peace Forum.

The French minister was speaking at the session dubbed "Art of Dialogue, Dialogue of the Arts" jointly with Marina Loshak, the director of Moscow's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Noura Al Kaabi, the UAE minister of culture and knowledge development, and US philanthropist and art collector Thomas Kaplan.