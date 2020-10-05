French culture minister in self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19 case

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot would be in self-quarantine for seven days after coming into contact with a person tested positive for the novel corona-virus, local media reported on Monday

PARIS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot would be in self-quarantine for seven days after coming into contact with a person tested positive for the novel corona-virus, local media reported on Monday.

The 73-year-old minister would self-isolate at her home until Saturday, after she had a dinner with someone who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing a source from the minster's circle.

Bachelot "has no symptoms for now and remains fully mobilized" to carry out her duties, it added.

France is struggling to contain a resurgence in corona-virus cases. Daily infections increased by 12,565 on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 619,190.The corona-virus-related deaths totaled 32,230, while over 4,264 additional patients were hospitalized over the last week.