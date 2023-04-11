French Cut Supermarket Purchases by 5% in January-March 2023 - Survey

The volume of purchases in large French supermarkets has decreased by 5% the first quarter of 2023 year-on-year against the backdrop of soaring prices, BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing a poll by consumer analytics company Circana.

The pollster links the drop in purchases to accelerating inflation.

The biggest drop in sales has affected oil at over 53.

1% and hygiene products at 52.8%, as well as starch at 26.4%, the survey found.

In December 2022, food manufacturers in France asked retailers to raise product prices by 15-25% from the beginning of 2023 amid inflation and rising production costs. The Bank of France has predicted that inflation in the country will peak in the first half of 2023, after which it will gradually slow down and reach around 2% by the end of 2024.