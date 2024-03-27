Open Menu

French Cyberdefence Chief Warns Paris Olympics A 'target'

Published March 27, 2024

The head of France's national cybersecurity agency said the Paris Olympics would be a "target" this year including for foreign states interested in "disrupting the opening ceremony or causing problems on public transport"

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The head of France's national cybersecurity agency said the Paris Olympics would be a "target" this year including for foreign states interested in "disrupting the opening ceremony or causing problems on public transport".

The warning from Vincent Strubel, director general of the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), comes amid strained diplomatic relations between France and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Comments from French President Emmanuel Macron last month suggesting Western troops could be sent to Ukraine has unleashed fury in Moscow, which the French authorities have been blamed for past disinformation and hacking campaigns.

"Clearly the Olympic Games are going to be a target," Strubel told AFP in an interview Tuesday. "We are getting ready for all types of attacks -- everything we see on a daily basis but in bigger, more numerous and more frequent," he added.

These included "attacks from states that want to disrupt the Games because they are not happy for one reason or another, and who might try to disrupt the opening ceremony or cause problems on public transport", he said on the sidelines of a cybersecurity event in Lille, northern France.

Russia has also accused the International Olympic Committee of "racism and neo-Nazism" after Russian athletes were barred from the opening ceremony of the Paris Games which will begin on July 26.

Russian athletes have been largely excluded from the sport, with only a handful of competitors expected to qualify as "neutrals".

Strubel said state-backed cyber attacks were one of the three main dangers, the others being cyber-criminals trying to extort money during the Olympics as well as "hacktivist" hackers looking to cause trouble for fun or publicity.

"For me, the worst-case scenario is that we find ourselves flooded with small-scale attacks and that we don't anticipate a more serious attack targeting critical transport or energy infrastructure playing a vital role during the Games," he told AFP.

More Stories From World