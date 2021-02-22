UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Dance Music Superstars Daft Punk Split: Publicist

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:37 PM

French dance music superstars Daft Punk split: publicist

French electronic music stars Daft Punk have split up, their publicist confirmed on Monday, ending one of the era's defining dancefloor acts

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :French electronic music stars Daft Punk have split up, their publicist confirmed on Monday, ending one of the era's defining dancefloor acts.

The duo released a video titled "Epilogue" in which one of the robot duo is blown up in the desert, followed by a cutaway reading "1993-2021".

Their publicist, Kathryn Frazier, confirmed the news to AFP by email.

Daft Punk -- real Names Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo -- launched themselves on to the world with the album "Homework" in 1997 and quickly established an iconic look with their ever-present robot helmets.

Their early singles "Around the World" and "Da Funk" became club fixtures, and they followed up with an even more successful album, "Discovery" in 2001, which spawned the hits "One More Time" and "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger".

Their 2013 single "Get Lucky" featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers was their biggest hit of all, selling millions of copies around the world and winning them two Grammys, which came with two more for the album "Random Access Memories".

Related Topics

World Music Robot Split Reading All Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Vice Prime Minister of ..

11 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets number of IDEX&#039;s guests

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Air Force Comm ..

11 minutes ago

PTI workers to hold protest on Tuesday : Zaidi

3 minutes ago

Cycling boss Van Gansen gets three-year sexual har ..

4 minutes ago

UK govt sets out roadmap to ease Covid curbs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.