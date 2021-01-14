French Data Privacy Agency Urges Police to Stop Using Drones to Track Lockdown Compliance

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The French National Commission on Information Technology and Freedoms (CNIL) on Thursday called on the Interior Ministry to abandon its practice of flying drones to monitor compliance with the lockdown measures.

The regulator explained that under the so-called Data Protection Act law enforcement agencies cannot use drones equipped with cameras allowing to identify persons for "whatever objectives are pursued."

"It, therefore, asks the Ministry to cease all drone flights until a regulatory framework authorizes such processing of personal data or until a technical system preventing any identification of persons is implemented," the watchdog said in a statement.

According to the statement, the CNIL has issued a call to order against the ministry, stressing that the organization is not authorized to declare fines against the state.

The issue of controversial drone utilization raised eyebrows in March 2020 when the interior ministry and the Paris police department confirmed to CNIL that they used the devices to monitor compliance with coronavirus measures. Later in the summer, the watchdog initiated a sanction procedure against the ministry, accusing it of violating the Data Protection Act.