French Data Privacy Watchdog Opens Probe Into Clubhouse App

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into the Clubhouse chat app on suspicion that it had breached EU laws on the protection of personal data.

CNIL said in a statement that an initial review revealed that the US company that ran the app, Alpha Exploration, did not have a representative office in the European Union.

"Under these circumstances, the General Data Protection Regulation's one-stop-shop principle does not apply and CNIL, like any of its European counterparts, is eligible to intervene," the statement read.

Separately, the regulator said that a petition alerting it to "possible breaches of privacy" by the invitation-only social networking app had been signed by more than 10,000 people.