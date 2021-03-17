UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Data Privacy Watchdog Opens Probe Into Clubhouse App

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:37 PM

French Data Privacy Watchdog Opens Probe Into Clubhouse App

French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into the Clubhouse chat app on suspicion that it had breached EU laws on the protection of personal data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into the Clubhouse chat app on suspicion that it had breached EU laws on the protection of personal data.

CNIL said in a statement that an initial review revealed that the US company that ran the app, Alpha Exploration, did not have a representative office in the European Union.

"Under these circumstances, the General Data Protection Regulation's one-stop-shop principle does not apply and CNIL, like any of its European counterparts, is eligible to intervene," the statement read.

Separately, the regulator said that a petition alerting it to "possible breaches of privacy" by the invitation-only social networking app had been signed by more than 10,000 people.

Related Topics

European Union Company

Recent Stories

The latest Samsung A-series is water and dust proo ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanese Authorities to Meet Friday to Approve New ..

3 minutes ago

UEFA Confident That Champions League Final Can Be ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar series promotes Dubai as ide ..

10 minutes ago

Italy to Produce Sputnik V for Nations Already Usi ..

3 minutes ago

Atlanta Shooting Suspect Believed to Have Sexual A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.