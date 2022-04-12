French Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Six Russian diplomats have been declared personae non gratae in France, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"After a lengthy investigation, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) on Sunday, April 10, uncovered a covert operation carried out by Russian special services on our territory.

Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover and whose activities were contrary to our national interests have been declared personae non gratae," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it had summoned a representative of the Russian embassy to inform him about Paris' decision.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow will respond to expulsion of diplomats from France.