French Defense Minister Arrives in French Military Base in Jordan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) French Defense Minister Florence Parly arrived on Friday on the military airbase in Jordan to visit troops before they take off for the air operations to battle the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).

"[I] Arrived on the projected airbase in Jordan from where our Rafale [fighter aircraft] take off to go directly to hit Daesh [Arabic acronym for IS]. I'm here to support our military. Day and night, they face a terrorist threat that remains active," Parly wrote on Twitter.

France contributes to the battle against terrorism in the middle East by conducting air operations and involving the special forces.