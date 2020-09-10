UrduPoint.com
French Defense Minister Arrives In India For Jet Induction Ceremony, Talks- India Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) French Defense Minister Florance Parly has arrived in India to take part in Rafale omnirole fighter jet induction ceremony in the northern city of Ambala, the Indian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

After the ceremony, Parly is set to hold a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and to attend the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

According to the ministry, Parly is also likely to meet India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

This is the first visit of a foreign official to India since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

