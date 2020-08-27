French Defense Minister Arrives in Iraq for Talks on Cooperation, Anti-Terror Fight - INA

French Defense Minister Florence Parly has arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to hold talks with the country's top officials regarding the fight against terrorism and bilateral cooperation in the field of armaments and military training, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) French Defense Minister Florence Parly has arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to hold talks with the country's top officials regarding the fight against terrorism and bilateral cooperation in the field of armaments and military training, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Thursday.

The French minister has arrived at the headquarters of the Iraqi Defense Ministry, according to the news outlet.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss the sphere of training and armaments concerning France's advanced air defense systems, as well as the counter-terrorism strategy, the news outlet reported.

The visit is taking place to enhance the bonds of cooperation between the two states.

According to Iraq's Shafaq news agency, Parley will hold talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Defense Minister Juma Anad al-Jubouri and the commander of the US-led international coalition forces.

Before Parley's visit, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian paid an official visit to the Iraqi capital in mid-July and held talks with the country's top officials on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.