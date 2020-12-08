French Defense Minister Discusses European Security With Finnish Counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) French Defense Minister Florence Parly has held talks with her Finnish counterpart, Antti Kaikkonen, on the European security matters and joint defense initiatives.

"Conversation today with my Finnish counterpart,@anttikaikkonen [Antti Kaikkonen]. Renewed desire to move forward together towards a stronger Defense Europe," Parly tweeted late on Monday.

The Defense Europe program implies advancing security partnerships involving European countries within and outside the EU and NATO frameworks.

The minister specified in a series of separate tweets that Finland is one of the most active partners of France in the 2018 European Intervention Initiative, a Paris-backed military project combining 14 European nations and operating outside such structures as NATO or EU's defense arm. Notably, Finland joined the project in November 2018.

She added that the partnership between the two states would increase if Helsinki chose France's Dassault Rafale aircraft over proposals by aircraft manufacturers from the US, Sweden and the UK.

"If Finland were to choose the Rafale for the replacement of its F18s, it would be yet another step in strengthening this strong strategic link that unites us," Parly also tweeted.

The Finnish government has planned to retire its F/A-18C/D Hornet jets between 2025 and 2030 under the HX Fighter Program and renew its air fleet. The contest between France, Sweden the United Kingdom, and the United States is underway, as Helsinki is scheduled to announce its final choice in late 2021.

Besides, Parly noted that, following the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, Finland was the first state to respond to France's call on the Solidarity clause of the Treaty of the European Union, which implies that the EU countries or the bloc itself assist a member state hit by a terrorist threat or any kind of man-made disaster.