French Defense Minister Due In Ukraine On Wednesday - Reports

Published December 24, 2022 | 02:50 AM

French Defense Minister Due in Ukraine on Wednesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu will travel to Ukraine on December 28 for a meeting with his counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, media reported Friday.

BFMTV cited a French ministerial source familiar with the planning as saying that Lecornu would reaffirm France's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian troops.

The defense chief is the latest senior French official to come to Ukraine after President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who has been to Ukraine three times since the conflict began in February.

More Stories From World

