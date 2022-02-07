UrduPoint.com

French Defense Minister Says Arms Exports To Ukraine Must Not Escalate Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Paris does not want arms exports to Kiev to fuel escalation around Ukraine, but recognizes its right to defend itself, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Monday.

"As for any other country, we do not want our exports to escalate any situation anywhere. So, our objective, at the moment, is de-escalation," Parly said in the European Parliament, as translated by the organization, when answering questions.

However, Ukraine is entitled to protect its territorial integrity and defend its people, Parly noted.

"At the same time, however, we have to recognize Ukraine's rights to defend its territory and defend its population," the minister said, adding that the European Union decided to provide Kiev with assistance as part of the bloc's security policies.

On December 2, the European Council announced an aid package for Ukraine worth 31 million Euros ($35.

4 million) to enhance the defense capabilities of the post-Soviet country. The aid includes funding military medical, mobility, and logistics units, cyber and engineering projects over 36 months.

On Saturday, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the German parliament's defense committee, told Kiev to stop criticizing Berlin for its position of not supplying weapons to Ukraine. Berlin says that it has the policy of not sending weapons to war zones.

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified recently, with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over alleged Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for KievRussia, in turn, has on many occasions denied accusations of aggressive intent toward Ukraine, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

