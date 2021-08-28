UrduPoint.com

French Defense Minister Says Operation On Evacuation Of People From Afghanistan Completed

French Defense Minister Says Operation on Evacuation of People From Afghanistan Completed

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) French Defense Minister Florence Parly said that the country's operation on the evacuation of people from Afghanistan had been completed.

"The Operation Apagan, which started on August 15 by the order of the president of the Republic, has been completed today in the evening. Within less than two weeks, the French military have evacuated around 3,000 people, including over 2,600 Afghan citizens, who were sheltered by France," Parly wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The General Staff of France said that the last group of French military had left Kabul on late Friday.

