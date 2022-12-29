French Defense Minister Says Paris to Continue Sending Weapons to Ukraine in 2023

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday that he had studied the needs of the Ukrainian army and that France would continue to supply Kiev with weapons in 2023.

Earlier in the day, Lecornu paid an official visit to Ukraine and held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov.

"My visit to Kiev once again confirmed the military support of France to Ukraine, which we have been providing since the beginning of the war. With Oleksii Reznikov, we studied the needs of the Ukrainian army in order to continue this support in 2023," Lecornu said on Twitter.

Lecornu noted that he had discussed tactical and strategic issues with Reznikov, and recalled that France had a $212 million fund for direct purchases of equipment from French manufacturers.

Lecornu also said that France would take over the repair of military equipment already delivered to Kiev.

On Thursday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that Western countries had supplied more than 350 tanks, 700 artillery systems, 100 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 30 helicopters, at least 5,000 drones, and 1,000 armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation. Total foreign financial assistance to Ukraine amounted to almost $100 billion, Gerasimov added.