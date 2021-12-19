UrduPoint.com

French Defense Minister Says Paris Unwilling To Return To Cold War With Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

French Defense Minister Says Paris Unwilling to Return to Cold War With Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Saturday that Western countries can politically isolate Russia if the situation around Ukraine escalates, but added that Paris does not want another Cold War scenario.

When asked by Le Journal du Dimanche magazine about what measures West can take against Russia, Parly said that some sanctions had already been imposed on Moscow, but they can be toughened. Russia can also be "politically isolated," the minister added.

"We do not want to return to the Cold War," Parly stressed, as quoted by Le Journal du Dimanche, and added that to prevent this scenario, the sides should "stay calm."

Parly also noted that Paris is in favor of maintaining the dialogue with Moscow, which was initiated by the French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019.

"Moreover, as part of the meeting between Russian and French defense and foreign ministers last month in Paris, we used the expression of 'large-scale and strategic consequences.' We have an open and sincere dialogue with Russians, because we should be able to convey things straight to each other," Parly said.

Both Ukraine and some Western countries have recently spoken about alleged deployment of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and accused Moscow of "aggressive actions." Russia refuted all the allegations and stated that it has no intention to invade any country. The allegations are viewed by Moscow as a pretext to sent more NATO's military equipment to Russian borders.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Florence Border 2019 All

Recent Stories

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public ..

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public Service as a Career of Choice& ..

7 minutes ago
 Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day ..

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 minutes ago
 President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of ..

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institu ..

2 hours ago
 ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate it ..

ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate its data centre to G42 Cloud

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

3 hours ago
 DEWA is world’s first government utility to prov ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.