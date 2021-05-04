French Defense Minister Says Rafale Jet Sale to Egypt 'Crucial for Sovereignty'

French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Tuesday praised the sale of 30 France-made Rafale fighter jets to strategic ally Egypt as crucial for the sovereignty of her nation

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Tuesday praised the sale of 30 France-made Rafale fighter jets to strategic ally Egypt as crucial for the sovereignty of her nation.

"I welcome the sale of 30 Rafales to Egypt, the strategic partner.

This export success is crucial for our sovereignty," Parly tweeted.

Parly said the sale, which was announced by the ministry on Tuesday morning, would help secure 7,000 jobs over the next three years. The Disclose news website estimated the price of the deal at $4.7 billion.