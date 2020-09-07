UrduPoint.com
French Defense Minister Scheduled To Visit India Thursday - Indian Diplomatic Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

French Defense Minister Scheduled to Visit India Thursday - Indian Diplomatic Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) French Defense Minister Florence Parly is scheduled to arrive in India on September 10 and took part in the induction ceremony of the French Rafale fighter jet in Ambala, sources from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the sources, Parly will hold separate meetings with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

