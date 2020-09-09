French Defense Minister to Arrive in India Thursday - Ambassador to India

French Defense Minister Florence Parly will arrive in India on Thursday, the French Embassy said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) French Defense Minister Florence Parly will arrive in India on Thursday, the French Embassy said.

"H.E. Ms Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces of France, will undertake an official visit on 10th September 2020, to India, where she will attend the official induction ceremony of the first batch of the Rafale omnirole fighter aircraft by the Indian Air Force at AFS Ambala," the embassy said.