French Defense Minister to Discuss Terrorism With US Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) French Defense Minister Florence Parly departed for the United States on Thursday to hold a meeting with Pentagon chief Llyod Austin for discussions on bilateral issues, including terrorism.

"I am going to the United States this Thursday for a three-day trip.

I will meet my counterpart Llyod Austin @SecDef [Secretary of Defense] at the Pentagon," Parly tweeted.

In a series of follow-up tweets, she specified that the upcoming discussions with Austin will include such issues as the cyber and space fields, and the fight against terrorism in the regions of the Sahel and Levant.

The minister also noted that the trip marks her first visit to Washington under the new American administration.