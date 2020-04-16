French Defense Ministry Says 668 Sailors From Flagship Tested Positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The French Defense Ministry reported a large coronavirus outbreak on its flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, where 668 sailors had tested positive for the disease.

"In the evening of April 14, 1,767 naval group sailors were tested, the vast majority of them are aircraft carrier sailors, 30 percent of the tests have not yet returned, 668 were positive," the ministry said.

It noted that 31 of those infected were hospitalized in a military hospital in Toulon upon the aircraft carrier's arrival in the port city, including one in intensive care.

"The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and the Chevalier Paul frigate arrived in Toulon. The sailors are currently in isolation for 14 days within the Toulon naval base," the ministry said.