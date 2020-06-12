UrduPoint.com
French Defense Ministry To Invest $131,000 In Innovative Anti-COVID-19 Fabric

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:44 PM

French Defense Ministry to Invest $131,000 in Innovative Anti-COVID-19 Fabric

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The French Ministry of Armed Forces will pour 115,992 Euros ($131,000) into research and development of a fabric with resistance to viruses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Armed Forces continues to support innovative projects for combating COVID-19.

@Agence_ID [Agence Innovation Defense] will finance �� 115,992 for the development of an innovative fabric with anti-viral properties worn by the Serge Ferrari group and the Virhealth laboratory," Parly said on Twitter.

According to the minister, the innovative coating is going to be based on virus-resistant silver particles that prevent viruses from transmitting through surfaces. Among surfaces where the fabric can be used Parly listed tents, mattresses, personal protective suits or door handles.

First samples are going to become available in the end of June, the minister added.

