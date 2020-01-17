UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Designer Jean Paul Gaultier Says Upcoming Show In Paris Will Be His Last

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

French Designer Jean Paul Gaultier Says Upcoming Show in Paris Will Be His Last

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) French haute couture fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier announced on Friday that he was retiring from the runway and that the new show dedicated to his half-a-century anniversary in high fashion in Paris next week would be his last.

"I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Theatre du Chatelet on the 22nd of January. ... Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture show. However, stay tuned... Gaultier Paris will go on, the Haute Couture continues! I have a new concept. I'll tell you all about it later, all the little secrets.

.. To be continued," Gaultier said in a promo video posted on Twitter.

A 67-year-old Jean Paul Gaultier is a French haute couture designer, who started his career as an assistant at Pierre Cardin fashion brand in 1970. His first own collection was released six years later, paving way for his career as a world-renowned fashion designer. Gaultier has also designed costumes for famous ballet and movie celebrities.

In August of last year, the French couturier said he was going to visit Moscow for the premiere of his new Fashion Freak Show, which would take place on February 6.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Moscow Twitter Visit Paris Pierre January February August All From Share

Recent Stories

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

1 minute ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

10 minutes ago

Quake Sequence Forces 20,000 Puerto Ricans to Flee ..

10 minutes ago

Amnesty Says Did Not Receive Suspected Russian Cyb ..

10 minutes ago

World's shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

10 minutes ago

UN chief calls on Haiti to 'resist escalation' 10 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.