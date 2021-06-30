UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Diplomat Backs Sanctions Against Hungary Over LGBTQ Law

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

French Diplomat Backs Sanctions Against Hungary Over LGBTQ Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Clement Beaune, the French Foreign Ministry's minister of state for European affairs, said on Wednesday that he supports imposing financial sanctions on Hungary over its latest law banning the promotion of homosexuality to minors.

Earlier this month, the Hungarian parliament passed the legislation that seeks to outlaw the propagation of materials on homosexuality and gender reassignment among those aged under 18. The move prompted a backlash from the European leadership and some member states.

"I am not for the exclusion of Hungary from the European Union.

I prefer sanctions [instead]," Beaune tweeted.

The diplomat added that he was also in favor of enhancing tools to suspend funding for EU nations that approve similar laws during the French presidency of the Council of the EU next year, as the current related procedures in the bloc are "too long and too weak."

The Hungarian authorities have dismissed allegations that the legislation harasses the LGBT community, insisting that it was a part of the state strategy to combat pedophilia.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Hungary From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

51 minutes ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

51 minutes ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.