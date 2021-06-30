French Diplomat Backs Sanctions Against Hungary Over LGBTQ Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Clement Beaune, the French Foreign Ministry's minister of state for European affairs, said on Wednesday that he supports imposing financial sanctions on Hungary over its latest law banning the promotion of homosexuality to minors.

Earlier this month, the Hungarian parliament passed the legislation that seeks to outlaw the propagation of materials on homosexuality and gender reassignment among those aged under 18. The move prompted a backlash from the European leadership and some member states.

"I am not for the exclusion of Hungary from the European Union.

I prefer sanctions [instead]," Beaune tweeted.

The diplomat added that he was also in favor of enhancing tools to suspend funding for EU nations that approve similar laws during the French presidency of the Council of the EU next year, as the current related procedures in the bloc are "too long and too weak."

The Hungarian authorities have dismissed allegations that the legislation harasses the LGBT community, insisting that it was a part of the state strategy to combat pedophilia.