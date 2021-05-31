French Diplomat Calls for Verifying Claims About US Alleged Spying on EU Politicians

The possible US spying campaign on European politicians is a very serious thing, it is necessary to verify all information, the French Foreign Ministry's minister of state for European affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Monday

According to media reports, the US National Security Agency collaborated with the Danish intelligence from 2012-2014 to collect information on highest-ranking European officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"This potential fact is very serious. It is necessary to check this," Beaune told France Info radio station.

The French diplomat did not rule out some consequences if the information is confirmed.