UrduPoint.com

French Diplomat Says Paris' Exit From NATO Would Be Gift To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 08:10 PM

French Diplomat Says Paris' Exit From NATO Would Be Gift to Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Sunday that France's exit from NATO would be a great gift for Russia and highlighted the role of Paris in the alliance.

"I hear that some are taking advantage of offering to quit NATO. This would be madness at these times, to create impression that there are splits within the West... That would be the greatest possible gift to Russia," Beaune told the French Europe1 radio station, when commenting on the situation around Ukraine.

The French government is not preparing for a "scenario" of war, Beaune went on, but Paris is getting ready for a "complicated situation" which Europeans should be ready to respond to "at any time.

"

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was ready to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank in Romania, according to Beaune. The official added that there were over 300 French soldiers as part of the alliance's contingent in the Baltic states, which the secretary of state described as "the best signals of firmness and unity" that Paris can send.

Russia rejects the West's and Kiev's accusations of alleged preparations for invasion of Ukraine and stated that it has no intention to attack any country. Allegations of Russia's "aggressive actions" are used as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment close to Russian borders, according to Moscow.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France Paris Kiev Alliance Romania Sunday From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

11 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.