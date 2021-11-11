UrduPoint.com

French Diplomat Sees No Evidence Of Russia's Involvement In Migration Border Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:31 PM

French Diplomat Sees No Evidence of Russia's Involvement in Migration Border Crisis

There is no evidence of Russia's involvement in the migration crisis on the border with Belarus, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) There is no evidence of Russia's involvement in the migration crisis on the border with Belarus, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

"As for Russia, we see no elements showing its complicity," Beaune said on air of the BFMTV broadcaster.

The French diplomat expressed the belief that Moscow could influence Minsk to help resolve the crisis.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus Border

Recent Stories

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate tra ..

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate transit trade

2 minutes ago
 Armenian Police Detain Protesters in Front of Gove ..

Armenian Police Detain Protesters in Front of Government Building

32 seconds ago
 'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

33 seconds ago
 Youth gunned down over old enmity

Youth gunned down over old enmity

35 seconds ago
 Only Electric Cars Will be Sold in US by 2035 - Cl ..

Only Electric Cars Will be Sold in US by 2035 - Climate Envoy

37 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in second semi-final ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.