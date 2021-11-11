There is no evidence of Russia's involvement in the migration crisis on the border with Belarus, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) There is no evidence of Russia's involvement in the migration crisis on the border with Belarus, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

"As for Russia, we see no elements showing its complicity," Beaune said on air of the BFMTV broadcaster.

The French diplomat expressed the belief that Moscow could influence Minsk to help resolve the crisis.