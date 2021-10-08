UrduPoint.com

French Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling On National Constitution Supremacy As Attack Against EU

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:25 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune described Polish constitutional tribunal's ruling on national constitution superiority over EU legislation as an attack against the European Union and warned about possible consequences.

"This is very serious.

This not some technical or legal issue, this is a political issue on a long list of provocations against the EU," Beaune said on air of BFMTV broadcaster, also pointing to risks of Poland's withdrawal from the bloc.

"Yes, this is an attack against the EU ... I want to stress that I would not like Poland to leave the EU," Beaune noted.

The EU could abandon its plan of financial support for restoring the Polish economy, the senior diplomat added.

More Stories From World

