French Diplomats Stage Rare Protest Against Ministerial Overhaul

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) French diplomats on Thursday went on strike in Paris for the first time in two decades to protest proposed staff and budget cuts at the foreign ministry.

Seven trade unions and a group of 500 young diplomats called for a one-day demonstration to warn the government against pushing through reforms that they fear will affect France's clout abroad.

President Emmanuel Macron has proposed interagency careers for diplomats that will allow moving employees between departments and ease job entry for civil servants.

It is the second shake-up since 2003. The foreign ministry had its staff halved in the past 30 years to 14,000, which is still the world's third largest diplomatic corps behind the United States and China.

The new round of reforms, in the works since 2019, aims to move hundreds of foreign affairs counselors and plenipotentiary ministers to a new body of state administrators.

Many diplomats took to social media in the past few days, using the hashtag #diplo2metier (diplomat by trade), to defend professional diplomacy.

They say the reform risks undoing the ministry at a time when crises continue to pile up.

Ambassador to Tunisia Andre Parant wrote that "diplomacy is also training, experience, commitment, a life choice, which must be appreciated fairly."

Aurelie Bonal, deputy ambassador to the US, said she closed the door to her office on Thursday because she was opposed to "endless budget cuts and shortage of staff, which come with an increasing number of priorities in a very challenging international environment."

Bonal argued that the "suppression of the diplomatic corps" could open door to US-style appointments by the government as a form of reward.

"Without a diplomatic corps, it will be much easier for the government to appoint friends at all levels of diplomatic jobs... Our diplomacy needs competence, continuity and expertise, not cronyism," she said.