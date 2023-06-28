French Divers Find 20 German Shells Near WWII Shipwreck - Maritime Prefecture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) French sapper divers have found 20 German medium-caliber shells at the bottom of the Trieux River in the west of the country next to a World War II ship, the French Maritime Prefecture said on Wednesday.

The shells were found near the wreckage of the "Ludwig Janssen" German ship that sank in 1944.

All visible ammunition was recovered during the operation, according to the statement.

Four sapper divers took part in the operation which lasted three days, the statement said.

The study area was closed to navigation during the operation. Apart from the goal of securing the waters of the Trieux River, the French authorities wanted to confirm that the shipwrecks were safe under water, given the popularity of the site among divers.