French Doctors Helping Treat Coronavirus Patients In Armenia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

French Doctors Helping Treat Coronavirus Patients in Armenia

French doctors are helping Armenia to treat coronavirus patients in the country's three main clinics, Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) French doctors are helping Armenia to treat coronavirus patients in the country's three main clinics, Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Monday.

"Our doctor colleagues who came from France yesterday are already working in intensive care units in three major medical centers," Torosyan said on Facebook.

He said earlier that a dozen French doctors and some 50 Russian health care professionals would come to Armenia to help it cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Armenia has so far confirmed 17,064 COVID-19 cases, including 6,276 recoveries and 285 deaths. The government declared a state of emergency on March 16 that is to expire on July 13.

