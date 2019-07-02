UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Doctors To End Life Support In Right-to-die Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:14 PM

French doctors to end life support in right-to-die case

French doctors are set to begin removing life support from paralysed road accident victim Vincent Lambert on Tuesday, in what could be the final act in a hugely controversial right-to-die case that has drawn in Pope Francis

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :French doctors are set to begin removing life support from paralysed road accident victim Vincent Lambert on Tuesday, in what could be the final act in a hugely controversial right-to-die case that has drawn in Pope Francis.

The main doctor treating Lambert, Vincent Sanchez, informed his family by email that he intended to start removing his feeding tubes in line with a French court ruling last Friday, according to the message that was shared with AFP.

The doctor urged family members to ensure that "support to Mr Vincent Lambert is as peaceful, intimate and personal as possible".

Lambert, 42, has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 car accident, with the question of whether to continue keeping him alive artificially bitterly dividing his family and the nation.

Legal battles in French and European courts over the last six years have pitted Lambert's Catholic parents and two of his siblings -- who want to keep him alive -- against his wife and six other brothers and sisters.

His wife Rachel, who is his legal guardian under French law, has maintained that Lambert had made clear before the accident that he would not want to be kept alive artificially, though this was never put in writing.

Multiple medical assessments over the years ordered by the courts have found that Lambert, a former psychiatric nurse, has no chance of recovering.

Doctors at the hospital in Reims, northern France, have made five attempts previously to remove life support before being forced to reinstate it following court rulings obtained by Lambert's parents.

The last attempt to remove his tubes was made in May this year, but was then overturned by a Paris appeals court.

The UN committee on disabled rights has also asked France to keep Lambert alive while it conducts its own investigation into his fate -- a request the French government has rejected as non-binding.

Related Topics

Accident United Nations France Doctor Car Road Accident Wife Reims Paris May Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

49 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

55 minutes ago

Minister special education chairs meeting

1 minute ago

Groundbreaking of Pakistan- section of TAPI gas pi ..

1 minute ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

1 hour ago

Love Changes Boris Johnson's Image

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.