French Drug Regulator Reports 6 Cases Of Pfizer Vaccine Causing Serious Side Effects

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

French Drug Regulator Reports 6 Cases of Pfizer Vaccine Causing Serious Side Effects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The French medicine safety agency has recorded six cases of serious side effects, mostly an allergic reaction, caused by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, according to a press release out Thursday.

"Six serious side effects with a favorable outcome were observed in France with regard to the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech during the third week of vaccination: 4 cases of allergic reactions and 2 cases of tachycardia," ANSM, France's national security agency, said.

The agency also said a patient in an elderly care home died on Wednesday after being administered the vaccine.

No immediate signs of an allergic reaction were observed prior to the death, which together with the patient's medical history led to the conclusion that it was not vaccine-related.

Thirty other patients suffered non-serious side effects. The agency said it was following reports of the vaccine leading to facial paralysis in patients in other countries but added that such cases are extremely rare.

The first weekly report on side effects in France will be published next week. From then on, reviews will be published weekly.

