French Drug Safety Agency Halts Sale Of Nasal Spray Claiming To Kill Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:31 AM

French Drug Safety Agency Halts Sale of Nasal Spray Claiming to Kill Coronavirus

France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) has banned the sale of an ionized water-based nasal spray to fight the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) has banned the sale of an ionized water-based nasal spray to fight the coronavirus.

The manufacturer of the drug, known as COV-Defense Spray or Biokami Spray, claimed to neutralize the Sars-CoV-2 virus with over 99% effectiveness, the regulator said.

"Contrary to these claims from the manufacturer [Pharma & Beauty - Centre pharma], we have not received any data on clinical trials demonstrating the effect of the spray and its safety," the agency said.

As noted, in the absence of the necessary guarantees and pending additional information, the agency prohibits the advertising, sale, distribution and use of the product.

More Stories From World

